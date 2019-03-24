× Sooners Season Ends in 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament

Lon Kruger entered the second round of the tournament having never lost there as Oklahoma’s head coach. However, his Sooners got off to the opposite start they did against Ole Miss.

Virginia stifled the Sooners jumping out to take a 7-0 lead. Then OU found some form. Brady Manek knocked down three and the Sooners eventually took an early lead.

But UVA’s length really bothered Oklahoma. The Sooners struggled to get Kristian Doolittle going. The Cavaliers notched five blocks in the first half against the Sooners. Ole Miss managed three the entire first game against the Sooners. Only three Sooners scored in the first half.

Oklahoma did get a boost before the half. Kristian Doolittle was able to hit a tough layup inside. He had six first half points. Following that, the Sooners got a steal and Brady Manek hit a layup nearly as time expired. Manek was the only Sooner in double figures at the half with 13. OU trailed 31-22 at the half.

In the second half it was more of the same. The defense was stifling. Oklahoma managed to shoot just 36 percent from the field and three. Offensively, Virginia was too much of a power house. They worked inside out. Mamadi Diakite got the start over typical center Jack Salt. Diakite led Virginia with 14 points.

The only Sooners who finished in double figures were Brady Manek and Christian James. OU was forced the play a slowed down game and they could never get anything rolling as their season came to an end with a 63-51 loss to Virginia.

OU finishes the season 20-14, but has the 36th ranked recruiting class coming to Norman next season.