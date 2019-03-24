Thunder to play Mavericks at preseason game in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – The Oklahoma City Thunder has announced they will be playing the Dallas Mavericks in their preseason game in the fall.

The Thunder is set to host the Mavericks at the BOK Center in Tulsa on October 8 at 7 p.m.

The matchup will mark the Thunder’s 11th preseason game in Tulsa and the second time Oklahoma City and Dallas will face off there.

Tickets go on sale April 9 at 10 a.m. on the BOK Center’s website and start at $16 per ticket.

The Thunder will announce the entire 2019 preseason schedule at a later date.