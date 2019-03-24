× Two people taken into custody following high-speed chase in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A high-speed chase came to an end in northeast Oklahoma City late Sunday afternoon.

Police say a stolen vehicle was involved in the chase that started near I-40 and Rockwell. According to police, the victims of the stolen vehicle had been following the suspects in another vehicle.

The chase then went onto I-35 and I-44, later coming to an end near NE 50th and Lincoln.

Speeds reached up to 100 miles per hours, officials say.

A man and woman were taken into custody.

No other details have been released.