Woman killed in head-on collision with semi in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. – A crash between a vehicle and semi in Grady County claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Sunday on SH 19 near Alex, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, 24-year-old Cassandra Steakley, of Lindsay, was driving westbound on the highway when she “went left of center,” striking a semi traveling eastbound head-on.

Sadly, Steakley was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the collision was determined to be “left of center in meeting.”