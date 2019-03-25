× Axe throwing comes to Andy Alligator’s

NORMAN, Okla. – Axe throwing has made its way to Andy Alligator’s Fun Park & Water Park!

On Monday, the park unveiled their newest attraction – LumberAxe.

“We are excited to join the axe-throwing craze and offer our community something different to do,” says Kyle Allison, General Manager and co-owner of Norman’s indoor and outdoor fun center and water park. “LumberAxe aligns with our goal to provide fun for all ages, and we believe guests will be hooked at first throw.”

Highly-trained “Axeperts” guide guests in everything from safety to technique, before leading them in fun and competitive games.

A 75-minute session at LumberAxe is $29.99 per person and reservations are required. Participants must be at least 11 years old.

