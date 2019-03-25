Chickasha man arrested for allegedly raping woman with knife to her throat

Posted 4:59 pm, March 25, 2019, by

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Chickasha Police Department arrested a man on First-Degree Rape and Domestic Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon Saturday evening.

Anthony Paul Torralba, 46, of Chickasha was taken into custody just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Officers breached a door on the residence at 702 N. 11th St., made entry, and discovered a partially clothed adult female subject being sexually assaulted by a nude adult male, identified as Torralba.

Officers immediately took Torralba into custody.

The victim received emergency medical treatment and victim services.

During a subsequent interview, it was alleged that, at some time during the incident, Torralba physically assaulted the victim and held a knife to her throat.

A search warrant was served at the residence and evidence was seized.

Torralba was transported to the Grady County Law Enforcement Center on charges of First-Degree Rape and Domestic Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.