× Chickasha man arrested for allegedly raping woman with knife to her throat

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Chickasha Police Department arrested a man on First-Degree Rape and Domestic Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon Saturday evening.

Anthony Paul Torralba, 46, of Chickasha was taken into custody just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Officers breached a door on the residence at 702 N. 11th St., made entry, and discovered a partially clothed adult female subject being sexually assaulted by a nude adult male, identified as Torralba.

Officers immediately took Torralba into custody.

The victim received emergency medical treatment and victim services.

During a subsequent interview, it was alleged that, at some time during the incident, Torralba physically assaulted the victim and held a knife to her throat.

A search warrant was served at the residence and evidence was seized.

Torralba was transported to the Grady County Law Enforcement Center on charges of First-Degree Rape and Domestic Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.