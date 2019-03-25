Cooking with Kyle: Peanut butter banana chocolate chip cookies

Posted 4:30 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:05PM, March 25, 2019

This ultimate trio makes an unexpected appearance together in easy, delicious cookies! The combination is both delicious and different. Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • 3 C flour
  • 1 t baking powder
  • 1 C mashed, ripe banana (roughly 2 large bananas)
  • 2/3 C brown sugar
  • 1/2 C (1 stick) butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 C peanut butter
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 t vanilla
  • 1 C chocolate chips (May use white, milk or semi sweet)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. In a bowl, sift together flour and baking soda.
  3. In a mixing bowl, cream butter, banana, brown sugar and peanut butter until fluffy. Kyle suggests an electric mixer. Add egg, one at a time, then vanilla.
  4. Mix or fold in flour/soda a bit at a time until thoroughly combined.
  5. Fold in chips until evenly dispersed.
  6. Drop by 1’ teaspoons on greased or parchment lined cookie sheet. Leave 2” between cookies.
  7. Gently flatten with fork or glass. (Dip either in flour to prevent sticking)
  8. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-14 minutes, or until edges begin to appear dry.
  9. Remove from oven and allow to cool before removing to platter.

Yield: 60 2” cookies

