Cooking with Kyle: Peanut butter banana chocolate chip cookies

This ultimate trio makes an unexpected appearance together in easy, delicious cookies! The combination is both delicious and different. Enjoy!
Ingredients
- 3 C flour
- 1 t baking powder
- 1 C mashed, ripe banana (roughly 2 large bananas)
- 2/3 C brown sugar
- 1/2 C (1 stick) butter, room temperature
- 1/2 C peanut butter
- 2 eggs
- 2 t vanilla
- 1 C chocolate chips (May use white, milk or semi sweet)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In a bowl, sift together flour and baking soda.
- In a mixing bowl, cream butter, banana, brown sugar and peanut butter until fluffy. Kyle suggests an electric mixer. Add egg, one at a time, then vanilla.
- Mix or fold in flour/soda a bit at a time until thoroughly combined.
- Fold in chips until evenly dispersed.
- Drop by 1’ teaspoons on greased or parchment lined cookie sheet. Leave 2” between cookies.
- Gently flatten with fork or glass. (Dip either in flour to prevent sticking)
- Bake at 350 degrees for 10-14 minutes, or until edges begin to appear dry.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool before removing to platter.
Yield: 60 2” cookies