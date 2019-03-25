Council to vote on ex-Oklahoma City cop’s $25K settlement

Daniel Holtzclaw,center, listens as Gayland Gieger, right, Oklahoma County assistant district attorney, speaks during Holtzclaw's sentencing hearing in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. At left is defense attorney Scott Adams. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The Oklahoma City Council is planning to vote on whether to approve a $25,000 settlement for an excessive force lawsuit against a former Oklahoma City police officer.

The council will vote Tuesday on the proposed settlement between the city, ex-police officer Daniel K. Holtzclaw and plaintiff Demetria M. Campbell.

Holtzclaw is serving a 236-year sentence for a 2015 conviction of rape, sexual battery, indecent exposure and other sexual offenses.

The 32-year-old was charged with sexually assaulting 12 black women and one black teenager.

Campbell alleges in her lawsuit that Holtzclaw pushed her without provocation, banging her face and head against a brick wall outside a restaurant in 2013 while he was on active police duty.

