Customers complain Stillwater car wash left their cars scratched

STILLWATER, Okla. - People around Stillwater are complaining that their dirty vehicles came out damaged from a car wash many frequent.

The car wash is called Speedy Splash and Joyce Konigmacher has been going there for years without problems. Last week seemed no different until after she left.

Konigmacher said she went straight to the grocery store after getting her car washed, and when she came back to her car she discovered spots, scuffs, and deep scratches on the hood and windshield.

"It went through two layers of clear coat, the paint, and down to the bare metal," Konigmacher said.

She took the car back the wash, but wasn't able to get in touch with the owner or manager until three days later. That's when he told her it must have happened before or after she went through there.

"I don't think anybody in the Sprouts parking lot would have done that to my car," Konigmacher said.

Colton Anderson had a similar experience after driving his car through another Speedy Splash on the recommendation of a friend.

"There's very fine, just very thin light swirl marks that looks like somebody took something and rubbed circles around," Anderson said. Light scratches that cover what he said was a perfect coat of black.

"It's a 15-year-old car so I've done everything I can to take care of it," Anderson said, "and then I spend $15 or a $20 car wash and just like that it's just ruined, and it's all I can see when I look out at it now."

Again, he said management told him he was out of luck.

News 4 spoke with several others off camera who said they had had similar experiences and showed us photos of the scratches on their cars.

The owner of the Speedy Splash wouldn't go on camera, but said the way the brushes hit a car, it's impossible for the scratches to have happened in the wash. He said the day Konigmacher's car was scratched, of about 300 customers, she was the only person who complained of scratches.

But she and the others say they're certain they know the scratches came from the drive-thru wash, and that they deserve to see the cost of their new coats repaired.

"I want to see my car get fixed and put back into the shape that it was when I went there," Konigmacher said.