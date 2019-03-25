Fake firefighter tries to “inspect” Midwest City businesses; officials warn of impostors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Police and firefighters work to identify and stop a man they say flashed a badge to conduct inspections.

"What we don't like is that he was trying to portray himself as an official of the city government, which he is not," explained Major David Richardson with Midwest City Fire Department.

Sunday, the fire department got a call from a business owner wanting to know if an inspector had been conducting inspections in the area after-hours. A different business, the Family Dollar, contacted Midwest City Police about a strange man who visited the store claiming to be a firefighter.

"A gentleman in his early 40s, white male, had come in there, flashed a badge and was at one point belligerent saying they weren’t meeting fire code," said Major Richardson. "He wanted to see plans, wanted to see the back stock room. He was there for about an hour."

The man left out the back door, according to officials. Family Dollar employees told police the man was in civilian clothing and drove off in an unmarked vehicle.

Major Richardson says it was no one on their staff, and wants other business owners to be wary of suspicious people claiming to be first responders.

"When we do inspections on weekends, holidays, after-hours, anything like that, it's going to be a fire truck with uniformed personnel," Maj. Richardson explained.

At this point, officials say the man's intent is unclear. But MWCFD says business owners can always call their non-emergency line (405-739-1349) if they ever question the legitimacy of someone claiming to represent their department.