× Here’s Oklahoma’s greenest city, according to one insurance website

Greenest Cities in America award recipients were evaluated on environmentally-friendly living and driving behaviors, and one Oklahoma city stood out above all the rest. Can you guess which one?

“To find the most environmentally-conscious cities by state, data scientists at Insurify used a combination of proprietary automotive data and external sources.”

After all the data was analyzed, Norman, Oklahoma has been named one of the Greenest Cities in America by Insurify.

To begin, Insurify ranked each state’s cities by their vehicular carbon footprint. According to Insurify, the scoring algorithm factored in fuel-efficiency, engine displacement, drivetrain, annual mileage, and vehicles per household to identify the top five cities per state for greenest drivers.

After that, the data team added scoring boosts for citywide renewable electricity programs, park quality, urban sprawl, and air quality index to determine the number one most eco-friendly city in each state.

“Our natural environment is a finite and precious resource,” said Insurify CEO, Snejina Zacharia. “Appreciating and protecting it is a virtue, and those who practice it should be recognized.”