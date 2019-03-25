Man arrested in connection to Haskell County shooting, officials say

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. – A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured, officials say.

According to the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, on March 22, officials received multiple phone calls about an active shooter in the Lewisville area, the southwestern part of the county.

Officials say they found a gunshot victim who was then taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

A manhunt was underway for the suspect following the shooting and authorities eventually arrested Cortez Fulsom without incident.

The Haskell County Sheriff’s Office says multiple departments assisted in the investigation.