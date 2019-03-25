× Man arrested in connection to Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. – The Lawton Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that took place Sunday.

Yesterday, around 2:45 p.m., officers were called to a shooting near NW 52nd and U.S. HWY 62.

Officers arrived and made contact with the victims who had been shot. It is unknown at this time what caused the shooting to occur.

On Monday, Lawton Police officers arrested Kenyon Ford-Holland on Resisting a Police Officer, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of Firearm after Former Felony Conviction.