Man taken to hospital following shooting at Moore apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was injured after shooting in Moore, police say.

Police responded to scene at the Nottingham Square apartments, near NW 27th and Janeway Ave., around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities tell News 4 a suspect shot a man before the leaving the scene in a car.

The victim was taken to the hospital; his condition is unknown.

Police have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.