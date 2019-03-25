Medical examiner: Daughters, father died of gunshot wounds in Payne County murder-suicide

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. – The medical examiner has released new details in a Payne County murder-suicide that left two little girls and their father dead.

On March 19, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the Payne County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on a missing persons case. Payne County officials say the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had a possible last known location for the individual.

Deputies responded to that location near Highway 108 and 56th St. and found a vehicle belonging to the missing person.

That’s when deputies made the disturbing discovery and found a man and two children dead at the scene.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities later identified the man as Jackie Boyles Jr., 41, and say he killed his two children and then himself.

The medical examiner announced on Monday that Jackie Boyles Jr. died of a gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was ruled as a suicide. The ME also says his daughters, 1-year-old Bryndle Boyles and 5-year-old Paislee Boyles, both died due to a gunshot wound of the head. Their manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The cases are still pending, the ME's office says.

The incident remains under investigation.