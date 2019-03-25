Men arrested in connection to fatal NW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police have arrested two men in connection to the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

On February 17, just after 2:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting call near NW 23rd and Villa.

When police arrived, they found a man, Marlo Goodman, 20, who appeared to have been shot to death. Another man was also injured by gunfire and taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Police announced on Monday they arrested two men in the case; Keshawn Franklin, 23, and Marquis Smith, 18.

Keshawn Franklin and Marquis Smith

Franklin was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on multiple complaints, including second-degree murder. Smith was also booked into the jail on multiple complaints, including first-degree murder.

