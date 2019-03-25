Midwest City Fire Department warning residents of man posing as employee 

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City fire officials are warning residents of a man posing as one of the department’s employees.

According to the department, a man, described as being white and in his early 40’s, is posing as a working for the Midwest City Fire Department.

“Two incidents have occurred in the last week at local businesses where by this individual claims he is there to do an inspection of the business. He is asking for plans and wanting to see back rooms,” said MWCFD on Facebook. “One instance he showed some sort of badge, stayed about an hour, and became belligerent and told staff they were breaking fire codes.”

Officials say MWCFD staff will always be in a Midwest City Fire Department uniform and drive a “prominently marked fire department vehicle” such as a red fire truck or red pickup truck.