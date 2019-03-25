Nearly 94,000 people visited Oklahoma City Zoo over spring break; new record set

OKLAHOMA CITY – Nearly 94,000 people visited the Oklahoma City Zoo over spring break, setting a new record!

Officials at the zoo say for the nine-day period of March 16 to March 24, a total of 93,491 guests visited the zoo. Visitors include all paying guests and ZOOfriends members who entered using an annual pass, purchased from the Oklahoma Zoological Society.

This year’s spring break attendance record surpasses the previous 2015 record of 85,566 visitors.

“We’re thrilled so many people were able to come to the Zoo and experience all that we have to offer,” said Dwight Lawson, OKC Zoo executive director/CEO, “We see this new spring break record as a great start to what will be a fantastic year for the Oklahoma City Zoo with both visitor attendance and our wildlife conservation efforts.”

