UPDATE: The suspect was taken into custody.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police were involved in a chase early Monday afternoon.

Police chased the vehicle from I-40 and I-35 to the area near SE 34th and Durland Ave. where the driver fled on foot.

Police say the chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

It is unknown what led up to the incident.

Officers have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.

No other details have been released at this time.