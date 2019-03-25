× Oklahoma City firefighters make rescue in house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person was rescued from a house fire Sunday evening, Oklahoma City fire officials say.

Crews responded to the area near SW 15th and Sara Rd. just before 8:40 p.m. after someone inside a burning home called 911 saying she was unable to get out.

Officials say firefighters were able to quickly save the caller thanks to information gathered by the dispatcher and then crews extinguished the blaze.

Two dogs were also inside the home at the time and were unable to safely make it out.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

The blaze caused approximately $99,000 in damages.