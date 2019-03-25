Oklahoma City police looking for convenience store shooting suspects 

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are working to arrest two men wanted in connection to a shooting at a convenience store.

On March 16, at around 2 a.m., police were informed of a shooting that had occurred on March 15 at a convenience store near NE 27th and MLK.

According to a police report, multiple people went to the store together and say one of the suspects ran out of the store, pointing it at them.

The victims fled the scene in a vehicle and and the two men also fled the scene in a purple/gray SUV; one of them reportedly firing the pistol at the victims.

Nobody was injured during the incident, but police say a bullet went through the back window of one of the victims’ car.

Police say one of the suspects has been identified as Keith Thompson, 22, who currently has a warrant issued for him for assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Officials are working to identify the second suspect who is described as a “light-skinned black male, 6’0″, 180 lbs, approximately 20-25 years old with a thin chin strap beard.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

