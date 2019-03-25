× Oklahoma Supreme Court rules to keep state trial against opioid manufacturers set for May

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by opioid manufacturers that sought to delay the state’s upcoming trial against them.

The Supreme Court’s decision to not review the defendants’ appeal upholds Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman’s prior ruling to not delay the start of the trial by 100 days.

The defendants asked for the delay, claiming attorneys working on the case couldn’t meet the deadlines set by judges.

Attorney General Mike Hunter said today’s ruling keeps the court date set for May 28 in Cleveland County District Court.

“The Supreme Court made the right decision,” Attorney General Hunter said. “By refusing to review Judge Balkman’s prior decision, we are still on track for trial, where we seek justice for Oklahomans who have been affected by the ongoing opioid epidemic. Every day that goes by, we lose more of our loved ones to overdoses or down the tragic road of addiction. The team and I are pleased by today’s ruling. We appreciate the quick action taken by the court and for not rewarding the defendants with more time for a problem of their own making. We continue to prepare for trial, where we will present evidence to prove the state’s case.”