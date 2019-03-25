× Police investigating after injured person found lying in road in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after one person was found injured and lying in the road in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police say they got the call at around midnight Monday and responded to the scene near SW 15th and Portland.

The victim was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities tell News 4 they are working to determine what led up to the incident and are unsure if the victim was hit by a car or injured in another way.

No arrests have been made at this time.