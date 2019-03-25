× SH-3/NW Expressway to narrow at SH-4 near Piedmont for resurfacing project

PIEDMONT, Okla. – A resurfacing project along SH-3/NW Expressway near Piedmont will cause lane closures.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, westbound and eastbound SH-3/NW Expressway will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between Gregory Rd. and SH-4 near Piedmont in Canadian County starting Monday for a resurfacing project.

Work will be done in 3-mile segments starting on eastbound SH-3/N.W. Expressway at 7 a.m. Monday.

County road intersections will remain open, but drivers should expected delays and some rough surfaces in these areas.

ODOT officials also say the speed limit will be reduced and motorists should plan additional travel time through the work zone.

The $4.3 million resurfacing project was awarded in November to The Cummins Construction Co. of Enid and is expected to complete by mid-summer.