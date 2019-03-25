× Sluggish Thunder Lose at Memphis

The Oklahoma City Thunder got off to slow starts in each half, led for just a brief time and lost at Memphis 115-103 on Monday night at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Grizzlies started each half on a 9-0 run and built their lead to as many as 18 points, only trailing for a brief time midway through the second quarter.

The Thunder shot just 40 percent from the field, and were outrebounded 57-41.

After falling behind 16-2 to start the game, OKC cut the Memphis lead to six at halftime, 54-48.

The Grizzlies then went on a 9-0 run to start the second half and led 73-55 early in the third quarter.

OKC trimmed the lead to six several times but could not get closer.

Paul George led the Thunder with 30 points, but struggled shooting, making just 10 of 29 from the field.

Dennis Schroder had 25 points off the bench and two other Thunder players scored in double figures.

Russell Westbrook had 16 points, but was just 6 of 20 from the field and 1 of 6 from three point range.

Westbrook appeared to be injured as the game ended, walking off the court in a bent over stance and holding his arms down.

Terrance Ferguson hit all four of his field goal attempts, three of them beyond the arc, and had 13 points.

The Grizzlies were led by Bruno Caboclo, who had 24 points.

All five Memphis starters scored in double figures.

The Thunder drop to 43-31 on the season and fall to 8th place in the Western Conference standings.

OKC has lost 12 of their last 18 games.

They open a five-game homestand Wednesday night when they host Indiana at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.