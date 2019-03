Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma's men's basketball team had their season end Sunday night with a 63-51 loss to Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Sooners weren't expected to make the Big Dance at all, picked 8th in the preseason Big 12 coaches poll and struggling at times during conference play.

Nate Feken wraps up OU's 20-14 season.