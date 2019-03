× Thunder Claim Former OSU Guard

The Oklahoma City Thunder have claimed former Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans off waivers as a two-player for the Thunder and OKC Blue.

Evans was waived on Saturday by Phoenix and was a two-way player for the Suns, playing seven games in the NBA and 32 for the Suns’ G-League affiliate.

Evans is in his second pro season after being a first team All-Big 12 pick for the Cowboys in 2017.

Evans will wear jersey number 8.