× TRAFFIC ALERT: Next phase of “Off Broadway” construction project set to begin Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY – The next phase of a construction project along I-235 in Oklahoma City is set to begin Monday.

The two-year project will primarily impact northbound and southbound I-235 between N. 50th St. and N. 63rd St.; however, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the interstate will remain open to two lanes of traffic in each direction majority of the time.

“It’s probably going to be the most disruptive [phase] because we normally work from the outside of an interchange and work our way into the interchange, so this is going to be right in the heart in the interchange over I-44 on I-235 where two major interstates intersect,” Terri Angier with ODOT said. “Each of these interstates carry over about 100,000 cars a day so it’s a major, major project for us.”

During this next phase, the project includes 11 new bridges with two flyover bridges that will allow traffic to flow more efficiently from NB I-235 to WB I-44 and from EB I-44 to NB I-235.

ODOT is encouraging drivers to start planning now for the following traffic impacts later in the project:

Up to four full weekend closures of I-235 to remove and hang bridge beams;

One weekend closure of I-44 for bridge beams;

A nearly two-month closure of the northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 63 rd St.;

St.; Closure of the northbound I-235 off-ramp to N. 50 th St. to complete the ramp widening;

St. to complete the ramp widening; Intermittent lane closures of N. 50 th St. and Santa Fe Ave. for intersection modification; and

St. and Santa Fe Ave. for intersection modification; and An up to two week closure of the southbound I-235/US-77 off-ramp to eastbound I-44 and the westbound I-44 on-ramp to southbound I-235 while these two clover leaf ramps are widened and improved.

The seventh phase is going to cost about $105 million, according to ODOT. In project in total, represents a nearly $300 million investment in highway infrastructure.

Once it is done, there is another piece of work crews will start on.

"What it will do is connect Lincoln Boulevard directly to northbound Broadway Extension," Angier said. "Right now, the only way is to get on I-44 and make a couple of jogs before you can get to Broadway extension north."

ODOT is recommending drivers stay off Broadway during the construction and use alternative routes including I-35, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway, I-44, I-40 and Lincoln Blvd.

For more information about the project, click here.