Yukon Police sergeant gifted new AC unit

YUKON, Okla. - Our In Your Corner team continues to bless Oklahomans with the gift of air.

This time, we surprised Yukon Police Sergeant Dave Carroll and family.

Dave thought he was stopping by TS Heat & Air to gather recon on a string of investigations involving AC vandalism and theft.

When he arrived, we let him know he and his family were getting a fancy new Lennox high efficiency heating and cooling system from Terry Shinn and TS Heat & Air.

He and his two boys have been living with an AC unit that is way old, and way too small for their home.

Shinn said, “[Dave] helps so many people,” Shinn said. “He's just a really, really good person.”

Lt. Curtis Lemmings told us the same thing.

“If there is anyone that deserves it is Dave,” He added. “He puts everyone before himself. There's no task he won't tackle.”

At 6' 8", Dave looks intimidating, and he can be when the situation calls for it.

But in fact he's a gentle giant, committed to doing law enforcement the kinder, gentler way.

“You treat people like you'd want your mom or your grandma treated on initial contact and that's the way I always try to do my business.”

Dave never hesitates either.

Back in 2014 he used his own finger to plug a bullet hole wound in this Oklahoma airman's leg, keeping the man bleeding from death.

It's that Lionheart courage, and self-sacrifice that inspired us to bless Dave.

Installation is scheduled for Thursday.

Russell Shaver is back doing the electric upgrades.

We’ll keep you posted on that new system.