Armed ODOC escapee in custody after high-speed pursuit in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An armed Oklahoma Department of Corrections escapee is in custody after a high-speed pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

A swarm of officers and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers spent their morning in a pursuit with 28-year-old Gordon Turnipseed, an ODOC escapee.

“OUPD called and let us know that they were trying to stop a vehicle that they knew the subject inside had a warrant as a DOC escapee,” Lt. Michelle Henderson with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

According to DOC officials, Turnipseed let his DOC-issued GPS monitor die on March 5 and he’s been on the run ever since.

According to police, Turnipseed originally stopped for officers near the OU Health Sciences Center but then took off.

Both OCPD officers and OHP troopers joined OUPD in the high-speed pursuit.

“The speeds were high once OHP joined. They were low at first and then, the more officers arrived, the faster the suspect drove,” Henderson said.

After Turnipseed allegedly tried to ram an OHP trooper, OHP pulled a maneuver and stopped the vehicle near NW 10th and Rockwell.

“OHP was able to do a tactical vehicle intervention here on 10th Street. The vehicle stopped about 10th and Berry and the driver produced a gun,” Henderson said.

Police said Turnipseed refused to get out of the vehicle, pointed the gun at himself at one point, according to police, but never pointed it at officers.

Over an hour later, he was arrested.

“He is in custody. He complied with the officer that negotiated with him. He came out of the car and surrendered,” Henderson said.

It was a peaceful ending to what could have ended in gunfire.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt, and that’s testament to the skill of our brothers and sisters in law enforcement who do their jobs every day,” ODOC director Joe Allbaugh said in a statement released Tuesday morning.

“It was a good outcome. We were patient and waited for him to come out of the car on his own,” Henderson said.

Turnipseed was serving a six-year sentence after a conviction for having a gun after committing a felony and drug possession with the intent to distribute charges.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on an escape charge.