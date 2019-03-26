× Attorney General Mike Hunter to announce settlement in opioid lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma’s attorney general has called a press conference to announce a settlement with one drug company in the state’s lawsuit against the nation’s leading manufacturers of opioid pain medications.

Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office said in a statement that a Tuesday news conference, set to take place at 1:30 p.m., will include the “announcement of a settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma.”

A spokesman for the attorney general confirmed that a settlement would be announced, but he declined further comment.

According to NBC News, Purdue Pharma settled with Hunter for $270 million.

Oklahoma sued 13 opioid manufacturers in 2017, alleging they fraudulently engaged in marketing campaigns that led to thousand of overdose addictions and deaths.

Purdue Pharma has said it made billions of dollars selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin but it’s now considering bankruptcy among its legal options, potentially upending hundreds of lawsuits, including Oklahoma’s.

An attorney for Purdue did not return a call seeking comment.

State officials have said that since 2009, more Oklahoma residents have died from opioid-related deaths than in vehicle crashes.