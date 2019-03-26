Charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped, his lawyers say

All charges against actor Jussie Smollett — who had been accused of staging a hate crime and filing a false police report — have been dropped, his attorneys said Tuesday.

“He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” a statement released by his attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes reads.

Smollett reported to police in January that he had been attacked in Chicago by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. Police initially investigated the case as a possible hate crime.

Police detained two men who were “persons of interest,” but investigators accused Smollett of knowing the men, allegedly paying them $3,500 to stage the attack because he was reportedly unhappy with his pay on the show “Empire” and wanted to promote his career.

Smollett has denied any involvement in orchestrating an attack.

Smollett’s attorneys Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a Tuesday morning statement that Smollett’s record “has been wiped clean.”

A spokeswoman for Cook County prosecutors didn’t immediately respond to messages requesting comment, the Associated Press reports.