Council votes to approve $25K settlement for lawsuit against former Oklahoma City police officer 

March 26, 2019

Daniel Holtzclaw, center, sits with his attorneys Robert Gray, left, and Scott Adams, and listens to the testimony of some of his victims during his sentencing in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016. Holtzclaw, a former Oklahoma City police officer, was convicted of raping and sexually victimizing several women on his beat. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, Pool)

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council voted unanimously to approve a $25,000 settlement for an excessive force lawsuit against former Oklahoma City Police Officer Daniel Holtzclaw.

This stems from a woman’s claims that he physically assaulted her while on duty in 2013.

The plaintiff, Demetria Campbell alleged in her lawsuit that in 2013 Holtzclaw pushed her and hit her face against a brick wall outside of a restaurant. All of this, while he was on duty.

After an investigation, it was found that Campbell went to the emergency room an hour and a half after the incident.

Representatives for Campbell presented documentation for $14,000 worth of medical expenses they say were incurred as a result of this incident.

As we’ve reported, Holtzclaw was convicted in 2015 for numerous sex crimes against women in the city in which he was hired to serve.

