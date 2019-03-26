× Council votes to approve $25K settlement for lawsuit against former Oklahoma City police officer

OKLAHOMA CITY – On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council voted unanimously to approve a $25,000 settlement for an excessive force lawsuit against former Oklahoma City Police Officer Daniel Holtzclaw.

This stems from a woman’s claims that he physically assaulted her while on duty in 2013.

The plaintiff, Demetria Campbell alleged in her lawsuit that in 2013 Holtzclaw pushed her and hit her face against a brick wall outside of a restaurant. All of this, while he was on duty.

After an investigation, it was found that Campbell went to the emergency room an hour and a half after the incident.

Representatives for Campbell presented documentation for $14,000 worth of medical expenses they say were incurred as a result of this incident.

As we’ve reported, Holtzclaw was convicted in 2015 for numerous sex crimes against women in the city in which he was hired to serve.