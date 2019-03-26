× Cowboys Get Game Winner in 9th to Beat Sooners

Max Hewitt singled up the middle in the bottom of the 9th to bring home the winning run and give Oklahoma State a 6-5 win over Oklahoma in the first Bedlam baseball game of the season.

It was the Cowboys’ eighth straight win over the Sooners, and was a thrilling finish to a game that appeared to be on the way to an OSU rout early.

The Cowboys scored five runs in the second inning, with the big blow a three-run home run by Alix Garcia.

OSU got the inning started with an RBI double from Jake Taylor and a run-scoring single from Carson McCusker.

Oklahoma answered in the fourth inning with a two-run home run from Conor McKenna, then tied the game with three runs in the eighth inning.

Tyler Hardman drove in two runs with a double to left center in that inning and the game stayed 5-5 until the bottom of the 9th.

Hewitt’s single brought home Noah Sifrit for the OSU win in the annual non-conference game between the two teams.

OSU improved to 16-7.

The Cowboys will visit TCU this weekend in Big 12 play.

OU drops to 21-5 and will play at West Virginia this weekend.