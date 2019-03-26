× Fast food restaurant manager arrested after allegedly shooting, killing man who threatened, spit on her

TULSA, Okla. – A fast food restaurant manager in Tulsa was arrested after she allegedly shot and killed a man who threatened her and spit on her, police say.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, police arrested 25-year-old Deionna Young in the shooting death of 25-year-old Desean Tallent.

Police say Young and Tallent allegedly got into an altercation at an Arby’s, where Young was reportedly the manager, about an hour before the shooting. Tallent allegedly threatened Young and spit on her.

According to the Tulsa World, “about an hour after the initial altercation, Tallent returned to the location. Police said Young got in her car and followed Tallent out of the parking lot north on Garnett Road from the store. Young reportedly fired one shot at Tallent’s SUV and returned to work.”

Tallent then drove to Walmart in the SUV where he crashed into one of the entrances of the store.

Police say Tallent was shot in the upper torso and later died at the hospital.

Young was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on a complaint of first-degree murder.