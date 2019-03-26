Football-loving 11-year-old looking for a permanent home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Parker is a shy, blue-eyed boy with a sweet demeanor who loves the outdoors.

He loves going to the Oklahoma City Zoo to see his favorite animals, the big cats!

Parker’s absolute favorite feline is the tiger.

“He’s ginormous,” he said. “I like the color and the pattern of their stripes.”

Parker is a pretty quiet kid, but say anything about football and his eyes light up.

“Probably tackling people,” he told News 4.

He hopes to play football for the second season in a row later this year.

When he’s not playing sports, he’s listening to 80’s music.

“He’s an old soul. He loves coffee, classic music and he’s motorhead. He loves old cars,” Christina Carson, Parker’s Adoption Worker at OKDHS, said.

Parker went into DHS care four years ago. Since that time, he’s lived in shelters, group homes and most recently a foster home.

“I don’t want to move a lot,” Parker said.

It’s one of the reasons he wants to be adopted.

Parker is a member of the Cherokee Nation so DHS is currently looking for a tribal home.

“Probably a two-parent family. They have to have a lot of patience,” Carson said.

And a dog, too.

But most of all, Parker says he just wants “someone that loves me.”

“Loves football and wants someone who will support him in football,” Carson said. “He needs someone that has consistent rules and expectations and consequences.”

Because too many times foster children are give false promises by those who say they want them.

“These kids are told I love you, I love you, I love you, how many times? And then, the people give them back and say, well, we can’t handle you,” Carson told News 4. “If you can get through that little storm because they’re trying to see, you said you loved me. Do you really?”

A family that can love and protect this young boy and provide a permanent place to call home.

For more information on adopting Parker, call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw Parker on this segment.

