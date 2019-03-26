Free computer recycling event to be held in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A free computer recycling event will be held in Oklahoma City this weekend thanks to Dell EMC OKC, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Goodwill.

The event will offer the public an opportunity “to empty their closets and garages of any brand computer, monitor printer or other piece of computer equipment and drop it off for responsible recycling.”

The Thunder girls will also be at the event from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., along with Thunder tickets and swag to be given at random.

The event is set for Saturday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dell EMC facility, in the parking lot, at 3501 SW 15th St. in Oklahoma City, near I-40 and I-44.