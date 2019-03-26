“It was a disaster from day one,” Inside the growing problems at the Oklahoma County Jail 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff is now speaking out about repeated allegations of mismanagement at the county jail.

“It's a horrific problem to try to operate this jail,” Oklahoma County Sheriff P.D. Taylor said.

Sheriff Taylor says it’s nothing new. The jail has dealt with a long list of problems for years.

“There was no thought. There was no planning to have a funding source to operate this jail,” Taylor said.

He said a lack of funding has created the dozens of major problems over the years.

They’ve dealt with everything from cheap locks not doing their job, a 20-year-old computer system and the basement, where the kitchen and laundry room are located, constantly flooding.

“It was a disaster from day one. It doesn't matter who the sheriff is,” Taylor said.

However, the sheriff is now dealing with allegations of mismanagement.

“What more evidence do we need that there are serious problems with the sheriff’s offices’ operations of the jail?” Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey said earlier this month.

The sheriff is now responding to those allegations.

“He just throws out stuff and most of it is not the truth,” Taylor said.

Tonight at 10, we take you inside the Oklahoma County Jail for a close look at what the sheriff says makes it difficult to operate.