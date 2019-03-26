“It’s about responsibility,” father who lost son to opioid overdose responds to Purdue Pharma settlement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Billy Guy says opioid addiction is a family disease, one that he says his family battled for years.

"We lost our 34-year-old son Chris to an overdose of Oxycontin laced with Fentanyl," Guy explained.

The loss of his son followed Chris' 20-year on-and-off battle with addiction. Now, Guy dedicates considerable time to advocacy to prevent other parents from landing in his position.

News of the $270 million settlement in the state's lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, he says, is a first step.

"It's estimated that Purdue Pharmacy has made $35 billion on just Oxycontin, so I don't think [the settlement] is enough," Guy said. "It's really not about punishment to the drug companies, it's about responsibility. I don't feel vindicated that now there's retribution or anything like that. It's not going to bring Chris back."

He hopes the company's agreement with the state attorney general is the first domino to fall.

"Someone in that corporation, many someones in their corporation, knew they were putting out misleading information and they were wining and dining and giving trips to doctors to prescribe this drug," he said.

Now, he wants to see more funding, from Purdue Pharma and the other defendants, for recovery services, prevention, education, and resources for parents like him as they struggle to find solutions for children like the one he lost.