Keto-friendly menu, Cauliflower Crust pizza offered at Mazzio's for limited time

TULSA, Okla. – Mazzio’s is rolling out new options for customers, but it’s only for a limited time, so get it while it’s hot!

The restaurant is now offering the new “MyChoices Menu” for lunch and dinner, which features Keto-friendly options and a new Cauliflower Crust pizza.

Officials with Mazzio’s say the Keto-friendly menu “lowers the carbs and elevates the flavor with a selection of crustless pizza, salads and traditional wings.”

“We were asked daily by customers if we have a Keto-friendly menu or crustless pizza,” said Eric Selby, vice president of brand development for Mazzio’s. “We specialize in pizza but work diligently to meet our customers’ needs and offer new menu items based on current foods trends. Our new MyChoices Menu offers exactly what our guests are looking for.”

The Keto-friendly menu and Cauliflower Crust pizza are available for a limited time offer. Mazzio’s also offers a gluten-free pizza.

