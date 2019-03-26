× Local Jersey Mike’s locations donating 100% of Wednesday’s profits to Regional Food Bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Twelve Jersey Mike’s locations in the metro area will donate 100% of their Wednesday sales to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs.

“One in four Oklahoma children lives with hunger. The Regional Food Bank provided more than 2.3 million meals for chronically hungry children through its Food for Kids Programs last year,” according to Regional Food Bank statistics.

In 2018, Jersey Mike’s metro locations donated nearly $75,000 to the Food for Kids Programs through the Month and Day of Giving promotions. That’s enough to feed more than 740 students in a Food for Kids Program for one year.

That helps children like 8-year-old Sienna, who receives food through the Food for Kids Backpack Program.

“I would be hungry if I didn’t get the backpack because I wouldn’t get a snack at the end of the day. I get hungry. I feel worn out when I’m playing and don’t have snacks.”

The participating stores are located at:

6815 SW 3rd Street, Oklahoma City, 73128

3604 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City, 73112

7500 S. Santa Fe Ave., Oklahoma City, 73139

6719 N. May, Oklahoma City, 73116,

1630 NW 23 St., Oklahoma City, 73106

2522 W. Memorial Road, Oklahoma City, 73120

1724 S. Broadway Extension, Edmond, 73013

1600 Garth Brooks Blvd., Yukon, 73099

1940 S. Air Depot Blvd., Midwest City, 73110

660 SW 19 St., Moore, 73160

1204 N. Interstate Drive, Norman, 73072

1717 N. Perkins Road, Stillwater, 74075

This marks the ninth consecutive year that Jersey Mike’s has selected the Regional Food Bank as the recipient of their Month of Giving proceeds.