× Man sentenced for shooting multiple Chickasha police officers

CHICKASHA, Okla. – The Grady County District Court Judge sentenced a man to 10 life sentences for shooting multiple Chickasha Police Officers in September 2017.

Alex Warren Klingler was found guilty of three counts of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, 6 counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill and 1 count of Maiming in September 2018.

The jury found Klingler guilty of all ten counts and recommended a life sentence for each count.

District Attorney Jason Hicks said, “This sentence should serve as notice that anyone who decides to harm an officer will be held accountable for their actions and that we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. I am very proud of the work done by Agent Brenna Alvarez with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with many others from that agency who worked tirelessly to provide my office the information we needed to hold Klingler accountable for his actions. I would further note that all of the agencies involved in the investigation worked well together and is a testament to that working relationship.”

Hicks also expressed his gratitude to the officers involved.

“I would like to extend a special thank you to the officers who put their lives on the line on September 17, 2017 to investigate an assault that occurred in the Klingler residence that morning. These officers were heroic in their actions and deserve to know that my office and the community will stand behind them.”

Klingler noted at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing that he will be appealing his sentence.