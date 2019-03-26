× Metro Technology Centers to offer ‘Eye Care Technologies’ program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro Technology Centers is partnering with Dean McGee Eye Institute to offer a new “Eye Care Technologies” program that prepares students for a career as an ophthalmic assistant.

Fundamentals of the eye care technologies program include vision testing, surgical assisting, lensometry, and conducting ultrasounds and digital photography.

Metro Tech students will have the opportunity to partake in clinical internships under doctors at the Dean McGee Eye Institute.

“Dean McGee is excited to partner with Metro Tech to create a Center of Excellence in Oklahoma City,” said Gregory L. Skuta, MD, President and CEO of the Eye Institute. “Ophthalmic assistants play a vital role on the eye care team, so we consider our participation in this program an important investment in the future of our profession.”

Graduates will be eligible for the certified ophthalmic assistant exam through the International Joint Commission on Allied Health Personnel in Ophthalmology.

“Through a premier vision care program and one-of-a-kind partnership with the Dean McGee Eye Institute, our students are destined for excellence,” said Metro Tech Superintendent and CEO Bob Parrish. “We are working hand in hand with a national leader to offer full time, evening and continuing education opportunities for eye care professionals.”

The program begins at the Metro Tech Health Careers Center in fall 2019.

Full-time and part-time enrollment information will soon be available at metrotech.edu.