Mike’s Wild Weather Flashback – May 2010

In May of 2010, the OKC metro was pounded by one of the costliest hail storms in history. There was so much hail it looked like snow – damage roughly $1 billion. In the video, you can see the storm move right over Oklahoma City, and the home video shows the power of the hail – just look at the hail stones splashing into the swimming pool. Windshields were smashed, cars were totaled by baseball and softball sized hail, and after the storm you could see blue tarps draped across damaged rooftops in north Oklahoma City and Nichols Hills.

