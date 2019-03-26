× Murder-for-hire trial against ‘Joe Exotic’ enters second day

OKLAHOMA CITY — The trial against Oklahoma’s ‘tiger king’ Joseph Maldonado Passage, best known as ‘Joe Exotic’, is expected to resume Tuesday morning.

Maldonado-Passage, former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park, was indicted in September 2018 on two counts of hiring a person to commit murder. The former gubernatorial candidate and 2016 presidential hopeful is also facing 19 counts of wildlife charges, including violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Federal prosecutors accuse Maldonado-Passage of hiring a person in November 2017 to murder “Jane Doe,” who has since been identified as Carole Baskin, in Florida. In a second count, the indictment alleges that beginning in July 2016, Maldonado-Passage repeatedly asked a different unnamed person to find someone to commit the murder in exchange for money.

Baskin is the CEO of the Big Cat Rescue, an animal rescue based in Tampa, Florida. In September, she claimed Maldonado-Passage had been threatening her for years.

On Monday, seven witnesses testified on behalf of the government in federal court during the first day of trial which had a heavy focus on alleged tiger killings at the Garvin County park. Among the witnesses were former employees, including Erik Cowie.

Cowie worked at the Garvin County park for five years, working closely with the tigers. Though Cowie did not witness it, he testified in court that he heard gunshots in October 2017 when prosecutors allege Maldonado-Passage shot five tigers.

“I knew what was going on. I’m [not] stupid,” Cowie told reporters Monday. “I knew cats were getting shot.”

According to Cowie, the five tigers had not been breeding cubs but were otherwise healthy. The plan, he claims, included killing the tigers to make room for more cats.

The trial is expected to last for more than a week.