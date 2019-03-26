× NE Oklahoma high school student taken into custody following alleged threat

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – A student at a high school in northeast Oklahoma was taken into custody after allegedly making a verbal threat against the school.

According to FOX 23, police were made aware of a threat just after 7:15 a.m. Monday.

The student who allegedly made the threat was not on campus Monday morning and was quickly taken into custody.

School officials say no staff or students were in danger.

“The safety of our students and staff is very important. We appreciate the swift action of Pawhuska Police Department,” said school officials on Facebook.

The incident remains under investigation. Details about the threat have not been released.