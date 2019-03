× OKCPD investigating double shooting in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Police Department officers are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Tuesday night.

Officials say a suspect shot the two victims for reasons unknown at this time near S Kathy and SE 48th.

The injuries are non life threatening, according to officials on scene.

The suspect is still at large, but officers do not have a working description yet.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.