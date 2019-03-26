Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash near Poteau

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman who was the passenger in a vehicle at the time of a car wreck died from her injuries, officials say.

It happened Monday, just after 3 p.m. on US 271 near Poteau in Leflore County.

According to a trooper’s report, three people in a vehicle were westbound on US 271 when the vehicle “ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree.”

Martha Potter, 80, of Honobia, was a passenger in the vehicle and sadly, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries.

The report states the driver was flown to an Arkansas hospital to be treated and was later released. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries, but was treated and released.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.