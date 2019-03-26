× Suspect taken into custody in NW Oklahoma City following chase, standoff

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police were involved in a standoff on the city’s northwest side.

Officials say it started with a traffic stop at around 4 a.m. Tuesday near the OU Health Sciences Center.

The suspect stopped, but then took off.

Police tell News 4 the suspect tried to ram an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper at one point during the incident. The trooper was attempting to pull a maneuver to get the suspect to stop.

The chase ended near NW 10th and Rockwell, where the suspect would not get out of the vehicle. At around 5:50 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

Authorities say the suspect has a Department of Corrections escapee warrant. Officials say this does not necessarily mean the suspect escaped from prison, but that he could have not shown up for parole hearing. Police have not released any information on the warrant and what the suspect is wanted for.

Part of the area near NW 10th and Rockwell has been shut down as the incident remains under investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There were no reports of any injuries.