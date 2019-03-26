Swine at Oklahoma Youth Expo exposed to virus that could be deadly

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are urging anyone who showed pigs at the Oklahoma Youth Expo to be extra cautious after a virus that can be deadly was found at the show.

Officials say results of the virus came back positive for Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea disease, or PED.

According to Roy Lee Lindsey of the Oklahoma Pork Council, it’s believed almost all 2,600 swine at the expo were exposed.

While most of the animals are expected to recover, Lindsey says the disease can be deadly to young pigs, with an almost 100 percent mortality rate.

Owners are reminded to take the same steps they should after every showing, which includes quarantining the animals, especially if they show signs of the disease, as well as cleaning and disinfecting their trailers.